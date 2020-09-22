e-paper
2,000 to sit for compartment exams of Classes 10, 12 in Chandigarh

No physical frisking will be done this year. Students will have to wear a mask and maintain a social distance of 6 feet from each other.

chandigarh Updated: Sep 22, 2020 01:02 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
         

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has announced that compartment exams for students of classes 10 and 12 will be conducted from Tuesday onwards, and as per sources, around 2,000 students from Chandigarh area are expected to sit for them.

As per the schedule released by CBSE, the social studies exam for Class 10 and a variety of exams including mathematics, biology, physics, accountancy, economics and psychology for Class 12 will be conducted on Tuesday. CBSE officials said that around 15-16 centres will be set up in the city. Officials of the UT education department have confirmed that guidance classes won’t be organised at these schools the day that a compartment exam is scheduled here.

The exams will begin at 10:30am, but the centres will open at 8am. Entry will be allowed after 9am. No physical frisking will be done this year. Students will have to wear a mask and maintain a social distance of 6 feet from each other. They will be thermally screened before being allowed to enter the centre.

Only 12 children will be allowed to sit in one classroom. They will have to carry their own sanitisers and transparent water bottles. The compartment exams for Class 10 will go on till September 28 and till September 30 for Class 12.

