2 ADGPs among 51 cops home quarantined in Punjab

chandigarh

Updated: May 06, 2020 23:02 IST

At least 51 cops posted with the State Special Operation Cell (SSOC), Mohali, have been put under home quarantine as they had come in close contact with gangster Jaggu Bhagwanpuria, who was tested positive for COVID-19 in Batala.

The SSOC had brought the gangster for interrogation on May 3 and 4 to Mohali in connection with a high-profile robbery case and was interrogated by senior officials.

Those quarantined at home include ADGP (internal security) RN Dhoke, ADGP (jails) Praveen Sinha, AIG (SSOC) Varinder Paul, AIG (counter intelligence) Gulneet Khurana, AIG (OCCU) Gurmeet Chauhan, DSP Gurcharan Singh and SHO (SSOC) Bhupinder Singh.

“These officials have been home quarantined for 14 days as per the health department procedure. Another 32 cops, who were present in the building when Bhagwanpuria was interrogated, have also been home quarantined,” reads the orders by ADGP (intelligence) of Punjab Police.

Bhagwanpuria, who was taken to Batala on production warrant from Patiala Central Jail in connection with a murder case, tested positive for the virus on Tuesday.