2 men attacked in Sunam, MLA blames Cong leader

Updated: Feb 01, 2020 21:53 IST

Two men were allegedly attacked by a group of rivals near the civil hospital in Sunam at around 12pm on Saturday. The injured were rushed to civil hospital, and the doctors referred them to Government Rajindra Hospital in Patiala.

The incident took a political turn when Aam Aadmi Party MLA (member legislative assembly) Aman Arora alleged that the attack was plotted at a local Congress halqa in-charge and her husband’s behest. The Congress leaders refuted the allegations and said the incident was a clash among two groups.

The injured have been identified as Lakhwinder Singh alias Lakhi and his friend Jasvir Singh, both residents of Sunam. Lakhi’s brother said that Sandeep Sharma and his aides had attacked them earlier as well but the police had not arrested them despite registration of a police case.

In a video uploaded by Arora on Twitter, in which he has tagged Punjab chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh, the victim’s brother says, “Around 10-12 people came in two cars and attacked my brother and his friend. This was the second attack on them. Lakhi has sustained injuries on both his legs. The attacks are being plotted at Daman (Thind Bajwa) and Gaggi’s (Harman Bajwa) behest. Even the police are not acting against the accused.”

Arora said, “The two youth were brutally assaulted by the goons using swords at the Congress halqa in-charge and her husband’s behest. The spineless Sunam police have become pawn at the hands of these Congress leaders.”

Harman Bajwa, the Congress leader’s husband said Arora’s allegations are baseless.

“I strongly condemn the act of violence in Sunam. It was a clash between two groups and I demand strict action against the accused. One of the injured in this case, Lakhi, is facing around 10 criminal cases against him,” said Bajwa.

10 booked for attempt to murder

Sunam deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Rajesh Snehi said that two groups — led by Sandeep Sharma and Lakhwinder, respectively — had an old enmity which led to the clash. Police have registered a case under Section 307 (attempt to murder) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) against 10 people.

“Sandeep Sharma, Rohit Sharma, Raj Kanjla and seven other unidentified persons have been booked. All accused will be arrested at the earliest,” DSP Snehi added.