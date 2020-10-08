2 men die in accidents as cars mow down motorcycles in Chandigarh

chandigarh

Oct 08, 2020

Two men lost their lives in separate traffic accidents on Wednesday. Both were on motorcycles and aged around 60 years. One succumbed to his injuries after being hit by a Hyundai Verna at the Sector 9 and 10 dividing road on Tuesday and the other died after being hit by an unidentified vehicle on the sector 20/30 dividing road in a hit and run case.

Videsh Pal from Adarsh Nagar in Mohali’s Nayagaon was hit by the vehicle coming from the wrong side of the roundabout. Pal’s son Avinash Kumar, who was following Pal on another motorcycle, informed the police about the accident.

In the other mishap, Neelkant (60), a resident of Popna village, was coming from the direction of Sector 30 on Wednesday morning when he was hit by a vehicle on the Sector 20-30 dividing road, which then sped away.

Pal was taken to the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER), with head injuries, and died on Wednesday.

Police, in Pal’s case, registered a case under sections 279 (rash driving) and 337 (Causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) with added section 304-A (death by negligence) at the Sector 3 police station. The driver of the Verna, Lovely (29) from Bapu Dham Colony in Sector 26, was arrested and later bailed out.

In Neelkant’s case, police constable Deepak, who was driving towards his police station at Sector 19, was witness to the car hitting Neelkant’s two-wheeler from the rear and speeding away.

Deepak was unable to note down its registration number.

Neelkant was taken to PGIMER where he died late at night.

A case under sections 279 and 337 and added section 304-A of the IPC has been registered at the Sector 19 police station. Police said they are still unclear about the make and colour of the vehicle.