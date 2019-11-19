2 Muktsar cops pedal 3,000 km to Kanyakumari to spread Guru’s message

chandigarh

Updated: Nov 19, 2019 01:09 IST

Two policemen from Muktsar peddled their way to Kanykumari, crossing eight states and covering a distance of 3,000km, to spread the message of Guru Nanak, founder of the Sikh faith.

Samandeep Kumar and Gursewak Singh, both 28-year-old, posted as constables in Muktsar, had started their journey on October 15 from here. When asked what inspired them to undertake this journey, Sanamdeep said, “In February, I had visited Kerala with my friends and were wearing turbans. A local MLA approached us and clicked pictures with us, while praising the bravery of Punjabi people. However, we were disappointed when we observed his lack of knowledge about the religion and the first Sikh master. So, we decided to embark on this journey to spread awareness.”

Muktsar administration had also lent support by providing monetary aid to the duo from the district Olympic Association.

Lauding their initiative, SSP Muktsar Raj Bachan Singh Sandhu said it was a unique way to spread the teachings of the Guru.

“During our journey, we also distributed literature related to Guru Nanak in English and Hindi languages. We received a warm response from the people during our journey. It was a wonderful experience.”