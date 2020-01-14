2 Pak nationals who crossed over to India in 2018 sent back home

chandigarh

Updated: Jan 14, 2020 23:19 IST

In a goodwill gesture, two Pakistan nationals were repatriated to the neighbouring nation via the Attari-Wagah border on Tuesday.

The officials of the border security force (BSF), led by assistant commandant Sanjay, handed over the duo to the Pakistan Rangers at the zero line around 1.30pm.

They were brought at the integrated check post (ICP), Attari, for repatriation at around 11.30am. After the completion of the immigration process, they were handed over to the rangers.

One of the boys Mubarak, alias Mubarshar Bilal, of Bazirpur village in Pakistan’s Kasur district, had been languishing in a Hoshiarpur juvenile home even as he was acquitted by the Juvenile Justice Board (JJB) more than a year ago.

Mubarak was 16 when he had entered the Indian territory through the International Border in Khemkaran village of Tarn Taran district in February 2018. His father Mohamad Akbar had said Mubarak left home after they reprimanded him over a minor fight with his siblings and didn’t return. The family had come to know about his arrest in India after a month.

On September 4, 2018, Juvenile Justice Board principal magistrate Anuradha delivered a judgment in favour of Mubarak by acquitting him of all charges.

Another Pakistan national, Sajjad Haider, a native of Lahore, who was lodged in Lampur detention centre, New Delhi, was sent back home. According to Pakistani media reports, Sajjad inadvertently crossed over to the Indian territory in November 2018.

“After having a minor scuffle with my family members, I inadvertently crossed over to India and was nabbed by the BSF men. I am happy that I will meet my family after so long. I am thankful to Indian government for releasing me,” said Mubarak while talking to the media at Attari.

Replying to a media question if he would wish to visit India again? “Definitely,” he replied.