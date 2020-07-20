20 cases in Chandigarh, source of infection unclear in nine cases

chandigarh

Twenty fresh cases of Covid-19 cases were reported from Chandigarh on Monday, taking the tally to 739, of which 207 are active. With 30 more recoveries, the number of discharged people have crossed 500 mark to reach 518, while 12 have succumbed to the virus.

Among the new cases, the source of infection of nine cases is unclear. These include: Six males aged between 29 and 70 from Dadumajra, Sector 45, Sector 29, Sector 61, Sector 49 and Sector 40); two women aged 45 from Bapu Dham Colony and a woman from Sector 22.

Three males of a Dhanas family aged 17, 25 and 53 have contracted infection from a family member. Three members of a Daria family, including a 4-year-old boy, too contracted the virus from a family member.

From Daria, two more people from a same family were also diagnosed with Covid. They also contracted the infection from a family member.

A 25-year-old woman from Sector 7 was found positive for coronavirus after coming into contact with a patient in her family.

A man and a woman from Manimajra, who had visited Meerut (Uttar Pradesh), were found infected with Covid-19. A 23-year-old woman from Sector 63 contracted the contagion from a patient in Punjab.

PANCHKULA RECORDS 29 CASES

Seven personnel of the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) were among 29 new Covid-19 cases reported in Panchkula district on Monday, taking the count to 280. According to the health bulletin of Panchkula district, 31 persons were tested positive on Monday, out of which 29 are from the district and two from other districts. Out of 280 people who tested positive for the virus, 134 persons have cured, one has died and 145 are active.

Those who tested positive on Monday include a 32-year-old man from Sector 9, a 39-year-old man from Naggal, a 38-year-old from Jaspur, a 40-year-old woman from Toda, a 40-year-old female from Nayagaon, a 45-year-old woman from Mouli, a 12-year-old boy from Tagra and a 20-year-old woman from Tipra. Two men aged 30 and 18 are from Ashiana, Phase 1 and seven are from Barwala.