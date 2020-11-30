20 projects inaugurated at Ludhiana’s Dhandra, Thakkarwal villages

chandigarh

Updated: Nov 30, 2020, 22:49 IST

MLA Kuldeep Vaid inaugurated 20 development projects at Dhandra and Thakkarwal villages on Monday. He was accompanied by Dhandra sarpanch Gurjit Singh, former sarpanch Manmohan Singh, BDPO Dhanwant Singh Randhawa and other officials.

Speaking on the occasion, Vaid said that during the 550th birth anniversary celebrations of Guru Nanak Dev last year, the Punjab Government had announced a grant of Rs 1 crore each for all villages visited by the first Sikh guru.

He said that both Dhandra and Thakkarwal villages received a grant of Rs 1 crore each, and today, a total of 20 development projects (eight in Dhandra and 12 in Thakkarwal) were inaugurated.

The projects to be undertaken at Thakkarwal village include construction of different parks and gyms for men and women, construction of village ring road, boundary wall of cremation ground, repair of civil dispensary, two anganwadi centres and construction of solid waste management plant.

The projects at Dhandra village include renovation of village park, road for proper connectivity to the historical Gurdwara Sahib, construction of village ring road, cremation ground, renovation of pond, bus queue shelter, sewerage line and plantation.

Addressing the media, Vaid said that to provide city-like facilities to the villages, the state government, with support from the Centre, has started the Shyama Prasad Mukherji Urban Mission. He added that the Dhandra cluster has got approval under this mission in which 21 panchayats/villages/colonies have been included and these areas will get modern facilities.

The MLA said that work under this mission has been going on in full swing. The residents of areas falling under Dhandra cluster are being provided facilities such as sewerage, roads and solar lights, he added.

Besides, other development projects that were left incomplete due to shortage of funds will also be completed under the mission, for which Rs 100 crore will be spent, he added.

He said that development works including construction of rural huts, development of cremation ground, bus stop, library, children’s park and primary smart school, besides laying sewerage lines in eight villages have been completed.