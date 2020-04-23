e-paper
20-year-old found dead in Ludhiana, Covid-19 suspected

The woman, a resident of Model Town, had been suffering from fever, cough and breathlessness for the past few day.

chandigarh Updated: Apr 23, 2020 14:42 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times/Ludhiana
The woman and her father were care taker of the house, while owner of the house, an NRI, is living abroad
The woman and her father were care taker of the house, while owner of the house, an NRI, is living abroad(HT PHOTO )
         

A 20-year-old girl was found dead in her house on Thursday. Authorities suspect that she was suffering from the novel coronavirus disease (Covid-19).

The woman, a resident of Model Town, had been suffering from fever, cough and breathlessness for the past few days, according to her father.

Station house officer inspector Pawan Kumar said the body had been sent to the civil hospital for postmortem. Her father has been admitted to the hospital for check up.

The woman and her father were care taker of the house, while owner of the house, an NRI, is living abroad.

