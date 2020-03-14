e-paper
Home / Chandigarh / 2017 Chandigarh dowry death case: Man, mother jailed for 7 year

2017 Chandigarh dowry death case: Man, mother jailed for 7 year

chandigarh Updated: Mar 14, 2020 00:55 IST
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
A local court on Saturday awarded seven-year rigorous imprisonment to a Sector 52 resident and his mother in a 2017 dowry death case.

Sachin and his mother Babli were held guilty under Section 304-B (dowry death) of the Indian Penal Code for the death of his wife Naina, a resident of Guru Nanak Colony, Sector 65A, Mohali.

In the FIR, registered at the Sector 36 police station on January 21, 2018, originally six people were booked — Sachin, his mother Babli, his brothers Rahul and Robin, sister Shalu and uncle Rajinder.

Naina’s mother Shakuntla had filed a police complaint on May 1, 2017, stating that her daughter had killed herself due to harassment by her in-laws.

“Her in-laws tortured her and would often beat her up. A few days before her death, they had demanded dowry of ₹50,000 or a car, but we were not able to fulfil their demand. We had already given enough dowry when she got married,” Shakuntla had told the police.

The complaint further stated,“They used to taunt her for her skin colour by calling her “kalli-kallo”, and she used to cry over the phone. She would often say that she is not able to live peacefully and that she will end her life. It’s because of their torture that she took her life.”

BLURB: Naina, a resident of Mohali’s Sector 65A, had killed herself following torture by her husband and in-laws

