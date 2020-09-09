e-paper
Home / Chandigarh / 2018 murder case: Gangster Budha arrested in Panchkula

2018 murder case: Gangster Budha arrested in Panchkula

He was produced in court and sent to three-day police remand

chandigarh Updated: Sep 09, 2020 00:19 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Gangster Sukhpreet Budha outside a Panchkula court on Tuesday.
Gangster Sukhpreet Budha outside a Panchkula court on Tuesday. (Sant Arora/HT)
         

Police on Tuesday arrested gangster Sukhpreet alias Budha, an accused in the murder of 27-year-old Bhupesh Rana, who was killed in April 2018. He was produced in court and sent to three-day police remand.

Karambir Singh, in-charge of crime branch, Sector 19, and his team arrested Budha, who is a resident of Badni Lalan, Moga district.

On April 16, 2018, complainant Prateek Kumar of Barwala told police that his brother, Bhupesh Rana, who was out of parole, had an old enmity with Gaurav, Bhupender Rana, Ashok and Rinku, who shot and killed him. Following this, an FIR was registered at Chandimandir police station.

As per sources, he was killed by the members of Bhupi Rana Gang, headed by Bhupinder Singh from Mohali, over their rivalry with Monu Rana gang, led by Shamsher Singh from Ambala.

