Home / Chandigarh / 2019 Tarn Taran blast: HC dismisses bail plea of accused

2019 Tarn Taran blast: HC dismisses bail plea of accused

The accused, Malkiat Singh, had sought bail on health grounds, stating that he was suffering from various ailments for the last few years.

chandigarh Updated: Jul 11, 2020 21:17 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Hindustantimes
         

The Punjab and Haryana high court (HC) has dismissed the bail plea of an accused in the 2019 Tarn Taran blast.

The accused, Malkiat Singh, had sought bail on health grounds, stating that he was suffering from various ailments for the last few years, for which, he had been referred to Guru Nanak Dev Hospital, Amritsar, and also to Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research, Chandigarh.

The explosion took place on the outskirts of Pandori Gola village, claiming the lives of two accused and injuring another accused. As per the National Investigation Agency, which is the probing matter, the appellant was in contact with the trio and was an active member of pro-Khalistan terrorist group, and conspired with them to carry out a terrorist attack by causing explosion. A total of eight persons were arrested as their incriminating role in the case emerged. One accused person is still at large. Chargesheet has already been filed and more than sufficient evidence has been collected against the accused, the NIA stated.

Dismissing the plea, the HC observed the trial court order establishes that the appellant was in constant touch with the co-accused and was an active member of the pro-Khalistan terrorist group and further, he collected the bomb from his co-accused and kept it in his possession. As of medical ailments, the HC said that trial court has already dealt with it.

Disengagement between India and China is ‘work in progress’: S Jaishankar
As Covid-19 spikes, B S Yediyurappa slaps week-long complete lockdown on Bengaluru
BJP offering MLAs Rs 10-15 crore to topple my govt, says Ashok Gehlot
Delhi records 1,781 new coronavirus cases, tally past 1.1 lakh mark
Kanhaiya Kumar to campaign for Bihar polls from August
8-month-old infant found crying next to dead couple in Noida house: Police
SIT to probe connivance of local police with slain UP gangster Vikas Dubey
India sets Guinness world record for largest camera trap survey of tigers
