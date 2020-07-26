e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 26, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Chandigarh / 21-year-old ends life, blames brother’s wife for fights at home

21-year-old ends life, blames brother’s wife for fights at home

A suicide note said the woman often misbehaved with the victim and his parents and that he found her insults unbearable.

chandigarh Updated: Jul 26, 2020 19:53 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

A 21-year-old man died by suicide at his family’s store at Ramesh Nagar on Tibba Road on Saturday, leaving behind a note pinning the blame on his sister-in-law for allegedly misbehaving with him and his parents.

An FIR was lodged against the woman from Krishan Vihar at the Tibba police station after the note was recovered and on the basis of a complaint filed by her father-in-law.

The note said the woman often misbehaved with the victim and his parents and that he found her insults unbearable.

The victim’s father said his son had left for their shop at 1 pm and when he followed later he found the place locked. When there was no response to his knocking he was helped by others to break open the door and find him hanging from the ceiling.

The man was alive when rescued but died on the way to hospital.

Sub-inspector Daljit Singh, SHO at Tibba police station, said a case under sections 306 (abetment to suicide) of IPC had been registered against the woman and she would be arrested.

.

tags
top news
New study on coronavirus molecules may lead to drug development
New study on coronavirus molecules may lead to drug development
Rajasthan Guv reviews Raj Bhawan security ahead of Cong protests tomorrow
Rajasthan Guv reviews Raj Bhawan security ahead of Cong protests tomorrow
Kerala smuggling accused funded terror activities, says NIA report
Kerala smuggling accused funded terror activities, says NIA report
‘Leadership recognised in times of crisis’: Priyanka Gandhi targets Centre
‘Leadership recognised in times of crisis’: Priyanka Gandhi targets Centre
Record 36,145 cured Covid-19 patients in a day pushes India’s recovery rate to 64%
Record 36,145 cured Covid-19 patients in a day pushes India’s recovery rate to 64%
Afghan Sikh abducted from Gurudwara thanks India for bringing him back to ‘motherland’
Afghan Sikh abducted from Gurudwara thanks India for bringing him back to ‘motherland’
‘Get tested’: Shivraj Singh Chouhan’s appeal after contracting Covid-19
‘Get tested’: Shivraj Singh Chouhan’s appeal after contracting Covid-19
13-yr-old egg seller promised house, schooling after harassment by officials
13-yr-old egg seller promised house, schooling after harassment by officials
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIndia Covid-19 CasesPriyanka ChopraKangana RanautSushant Singh Rajput

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

chandigarh news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In