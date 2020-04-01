224 detained in open jails for violating curfew in Ludhiana

chandigarh

Updated: Apr 01, 2020 23:51 IST

A total of 224 residents were detained by the police in open jails on Wednesday for violating the curfew imposed in the wake of coronavirus outbreak.

The police have temporarily set up four open jails in the city-New SD School, 33ft Bahadur Ke Road; indoor stadium on Pakhowal Road; Guru Nanak Stadium; and Valmiki Bhawan in Moti Nagar- for detaining the violators of curfew.

Police said 84 persons were detained in Guru Nanak Stadium, 90 in New SD School, 35 in the indoor stadium on Pakhowal Road, and 15 were detained in Valmiki Bhawan.

The violators were released about five hours after they furnished bail bonds.

Additional deputy commissioner of police (ADCP) Gurpreet Singh Sikand said despite repeated requests to the residents to stay at home, many are moving freely on roads and violating the orders. “Therefore, they were detained for a few hours in these open jails,” he added.

MEDIA PERSONS WARNED FOR SPREADING FAKE NEWS

On discovering that some news channels are posting fake news on social media which is causing panic among residents, the police took to Facebook to warn the said media persons.

“We request and warn all such persons and entities to verify the doubtful news before putting them (the news) on public platform(s) including WhatsApp. The public believes the news to be true because of your position. Such unverified information can lead to disastrous results for some persons. Before releasing any doubtful news, you should verify it from the district public relations officer or from the concerned department. Your one act will go a long way in earning a good name for yourself and your news channel. Kindly help the administration in maintaining law and order in these testing times,” read the post on the Facebook page of the Ludhiana Police.