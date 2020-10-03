24/7 canal-based water supply project: Villagers submit quotations for land acquisition

chandigarh

With the municipal corporation (MC) on the look out for 50-acre land for setting up a water treatment plant under the 24/7 surface (canal-based) water supply project, landowners from four villages have volunteered to sell their land to the civic body.

Earlier this week, MC commissioner Pardeep Sabharwal, joint commissioner Kulpreet Singh and other officials had met with panchayat members from different villages and asked villagers to submit a quotation,including the price of land, with the MC.

As per the officials, villagers from Deep Nagar, Bilaspur, Bowani and Landa have submitted the quotation with the authorities, which would be discussed in the next meeting of the MC.

Earlier, the MC had selected Rampur village to set up a treatment plant but the site was rejected on technical grounds.

Joint Commissioner Kulpreet Singh said,”We are now focussing on villages that are close to the water body, which will reduce investment and maintenance cost.”

The ₹3,200 crore project is being funded by the World Bank. A team from the World Bank had visited the city in the first week of March and had directed the MC officials to identify the site by March 31, but the project was delayed due to the pandemic.