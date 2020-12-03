e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 02, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Chandigarh / ₹26.37 lakh looted from Ludhiana ATM 

₹26.37 lakh looted from Ludhiana ATM 

Police say the CCTV camera installed in the kiosk recorded two masked men cutting open the ATM with a gas cutter around 3am while one of them stood guard outside

chandigarh Updated: Dec 03, 2020, 00:21 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times/Ludhiana
(Representative Image )
         

Three masked men cut open an HDFC Bank ATM and fled with ₹26.37 lakh in Lall Kalan village of Samrala on Wednesday. No security guard had been deputed outside the kiosk.

Police say the CCTV camera installed in the kiosk recorded two masked men cutting open the ATM with a gas cutter around 3am while one of them stood guard outside. A case has been registered against the unidentified accused.

The bank staff had refilled cash in the ATM a day before the robbery. A guard, Rajinder Singh, reported the robbery when he reported to duty outside the kiosk at 6.40am.

HDFC bank manager Jatinder Gaur alerted the police. Samrala station house officer inspector Kuljinder Singh Grewal said a vehicle had been captured in the CCTVs and the police were trying to identify the vehicle.

He said the bank had no security guard for night shifts at the ATM kiosks.

In a similar incident, one year ago, three masked men had uprooted a State Bank of India ATM containing ₹24 lakh in Pakhowal on the intervening night of November 1 and 2. The accused had loaded the ATM onto a vehicle and escaped. However, the accused were arrested.

tags
top news
India orders Wikipedia to delete map that shows Aksai Chin in China
India orders Wikipedia to delete map that shows Aksai Chin in China
China plays down concerns over ‘super’ dam impacting India’s water security
China plays down concerns over ‘super’ dam impacting India’s water security
PM Modi discusses cyclone situation with Kerala, Tamil Nadu CMs
PM Modi discusses cyclone situation with Kerala, Tamil Nadu CMs
Yaatra is a new desi AR app and here’s how Reliance Jio is a part of it
Yaatra is a new desi AR app and here’s how Reliance Jio is a part of it
After HC reprimand, ex-Guj minister held for violating Covid-19 norms
After HC reprimand, ex-Guj minister held for violating Covid-19 norms
This processor reveals what high-end Android phones will get in 2021
This processor reveals what high-end Android phones will get in 2021
Farmers’ protest: Transporters call for nation-wide strike in support
Farmers’ protest: Transporters call for nation-wide strike in support
Amid China stand-off and Pak terror, govt dedicates December to armed forces
Amid China stand-off and Pak terror, govt dedicates December to armed forces
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesCovid-19 vaccineIndia Covid-19 CasesFarmers ProtestDelhi air qualityIndia vs Australia Live

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

chandigarh news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In