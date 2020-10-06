27 cattle heads packed in truck, 3 booked for animal cruelty

chandigarh

Updated: Oct 06, 2020 20:08 IST

Three men from Uttar Pradesh (UP) were booked under the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act,1960, for packing 27 cattle heads – three buffaloes and 24 calves – in a truck.

A case was registered under section 11 of the Act at Chandimandir police station on Tuesday and the three persons named in the FIR were Shahnawaaz Aalam, and two brothers, Sultan and Aslam, from Saharanpur.

When a police team patrolling on National Highway toll plaza near Jaloli village stopped a speeding truck with a UP number it found “buffaloes and calves packed in the truck,” the FIR mentioned.

“For transporting cattle more than the capacity of the vehicle, the three have committed an offence, and hence were booked under Prevention of Cruelty to Animals act,” it added.