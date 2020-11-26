e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 26, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Chandigarh / 27 Panjab University teachers feature in list of top 2% scientists for 2019

27 Panjab University teachers feature in list of top 2% scientists for 2019

The analysis was conducted by a team of scientists at Stanford University, USA

chandigarh Updated: Nov 26, 2020, 23:59 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Among the 27 scientists who featured on the list, 11 are those who have already featured in the top 2% scientists for scientific research throughout their career.
Among the 27 scientists who featured on the list, 11 are those who have already featured in the top 2% scientists for scientific research throughout their career.(HT FILE PHOTO)
         

As many as 27 faculty scientists of Panjab University have featured in the world ranking of top 2% scientists in India in 2019, the varsity stated in a release on Thursday.

The analysis was conducted by a team of scientists at Stanford University, USA, assessing scientists for citation impact during the calendar year 2019 and the database was published in a journal on October 16. Total 1,61,441 scientists from the whole world have been placed among top 2% ranking for the year 2019.

Among the 27 scientists who featured on the list, 11 are those who have already featured in the top 2% scientists for scientific research throughout their career.

From the University Institute of Pharmaceutical Sciences (UIPS), professor Om Prakash Katare, Dr Anurad Kuhad and professor Renu Chadha featured in the list.

From the department of chemistry, Surinder Kumar Mehta, professor Sonal Singhal and professor Navneet Kaur have also made it to the list. Dr Sumar Mor of the department of environment studies, professor Surya Kant Tripathi from the department of Physics are also on the list, besides Dr Vishal Gupta of the University Institute of Engineering and Technology (UIET) and professor Daizy Rani Batish of the department of Botany.

top news
Astrazeneca likely to run additional global vaccine test, CEO says
Astrazeneca likely to run additional global vaccine test, CEO says
‘Remember what you taught us’: Bhupesh Baghel politely stings Sibal, Azad
‘Remember what you taught us’: Bhupesh Baghel politely stings Sibal, Azad
Two-thirds majority cannot be ruled out for BJP in Bengal next year: Rajnath Singh at HTLS 2020
Two-thirds majority cannot be ruled out for BJP in Bengal next year: Rajnath Singh at HTLS 2020
India, Nepal discuss boundary issue as foreign secretary meets top leadership in Kathmandu
India, Nepal discuss boundary issue as foreign secretary meets top leadership in Kathmandu
‘Delhi Chalo’ march: Farmers 100 km away, police beef up security at border
‘Delhi Chalo’ march: Farmers 100 km away, police beef up security at border
Pakistan tries to brush off IOC snub on not discussing Kashmir
Pakistan tries to brush off IOC snub on not discussing Kashmir
Rajasthan CM asks Centre to hold talks with farmers, calls farm laws ‘anti-people’
Rajasthan CM asks Centre to hold talks with farmers, calls farm laws ‘anti-people’
‘No guarantee...’: On China, Rajnath Singh says forces given free hand #HTLS2020
‘No guarantee...’: On China, Rajnath Singh says forces given free hand #HTLS2020
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesCovid-19 vaccineIndia Covid-19 casesPM ModiFarmers’ protestCyclone Nivar26/11 Mumbai attack

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

chandigarh news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In