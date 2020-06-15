28 people test positive in Himachal, state’s Covid-19 count climbs to 546

chandigarh

Updated: Jun 15, 2020

Twenty-eight people tested positive for the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) in Himachal Pradesh on Monday, taking the state’s Covid-19 count to 546.

Nineteen cases were reported from Baddi in Solan and two from Chamba on Monday. Seven cases were reported from Una late on Sunday.

With 19 fresh cases, Solan on Monday recorded the biggest single-day spike in Covid-19 cases.

Solan chief medical officer Dr NK Gupta said five of the new cases were linked to a former Gularwala panchayat pradhan who had tested positive on June 11. So far, there are 59 Covid-19 cases in the district, of which 30 are active.

Dr Gupta said authorities had started contact mapping the new patients. Most patients have no travel history.

16-YEAR-OLD TESTS POSITIVE AFTER DEATH

A 16-year-old from Piyrah village of Chamba district tested positive for Covid-19 after his death. The teenager had died on the intervening night of June 12 and 13 as he was suffering from some health issues. His sample was sent for testing as a precaution. The body has already been cremated. District health authorities are ascertaining the cause of his death.

A 45-year-old woman from the same village has also tested positive and has been shifted to a Covid-care centre.

FOUR OF FAMILY INFECTED

Seven people tested positive for Covid-19 late on Saturday in Bangana subdivision of Una district.

Una deputy commissioner Sandeep Kumar said that new cases include the family of an ex-serviceman who had tested positive few days ago. They include his 90-year-old mother, 50-year-old wife and two daughters aged 19 and 16. Their samples came out positive while random testing.

A 55-year-old woman from Amb subdivision and a 43-year-old man from the bordering town of Mehatpur have also tested positive.

So far, Himachal has recorded 546 cases, of which 326 have recovered while six, three men and three women, have succumbed to the disease. Eleven patients have migrated to other states.

202 ACTIVE CASES

There are 202 active cases in the state. Kangra is the worst-hit district with 142 cases followed by Hamirpur with 131 cases, Una with 71 cases, Solan with 59 cases, Chamba with 38 cases, Bilaspur with 29 cases, Sirmaur with 27 cases, Mandi with 22 cases, Shimla with 21 cases, Kullu with four cases and Kinnaur with two cases.