Home / Chandigarh / 3 BJP legislators draw flak for demanding Vidhan Sabha session to discuss corona crisis

3 BJP legislators draw flak for demanding Vidhan Sabha session to discuss corona crisis

The BJP legislators who raised the demand are Dharamshala legislator Vishal Neharia, Jawalamukhi legislator Ramesh Dhawala and Nurpur legislator Rakesh Pathania

chandigarh Updated: May 22, 2020 13:49 IST
Gaurav Bisht
Gaurav Bisht
Hindustan Times/Shimla
State party chief Rajeev Bindal says had ‘taken serious note of the demand raised by three BJP legislators
State party chief Rajeev Bindal says had 'taken serious note of the demand raised by three BJP legislators(HT PHOTO)
         

Three BJP legislators and a handful of Congress leaders have demanded that the state government convene a special session of the Vidhan Sabha to discuss strategies to combat the coronavirus crisis. However, the demand has not gone down well with the BJP’s top brass.

The BJP legislators who raised the demand are Dharamshala legislator Vishal Neharia, Jawalamukhi legislator Ramesh Dhawala and Nurpur legislator Rakesh Pathania.

State party chief Rajeev Bindal says had ‘taken serious note of the demand raised by three BJP legislators: “The demand for convening the Vidhan Sabha session is uncalled for. It was due to the coronavirus crisis that the budget session of the Vidhan Sabha was cut short. The crisis has still not resolved so there is no need to convene the Vidhan Sabha session.”

“All big meetings and religious gatherings have been restricted in the wake of the coronavirus crisis. Thus, there is no point in convening a special Vidhan Sabha session,” he said.

“Chief minister Jai Ram Thakur is making concerted efforts to deal with the Corona -19 crisis,“ said Bindal.

The BJP legislators had called on Vidhan Sabha speaker Vipin Singh Parmar and demanded a special session.

“It was not a delegation led by leader of opposition Mukesh Agnihotri. All legislators had gathered at the Vidhan Sabha premises to attend a meeting of the Vidhan Sabha committee. We did not demand that an immediate session be convened. The Covid-19 crisis can be discussed later, “said Rakesh Pathania.

The three legislators also issued a joint statement underlining the need of an immediate Vidhan Sabha session. They also lauded the efforts made by Prime Minister Narendra Modi as well as chief minister Jai Ram Thakur.

