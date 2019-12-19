e-paper
3 compartments of Amritsar-bound train catch fire near Jalandhar, no one hurt

3 compartments of Amritsar-bound train catch fire near Jalandhar, no one hurt

chandigarh Updated: Dec 19, 2019 12:16 IST
Press Trust of India
Passengers of an Amritsar-bound train had a narrow escape after three of its compartments caught fire near Kartarpur in Jalandhar district, railway officials said on Thursday.

While two compartments of the Shaheed Express were completely burnt, the third was partially damaged due to the fire that broke out late on Wednesday night.

All passengers were rescued and fire tenders were rushed to the site, an official of the railway police said.

After a four-hour halt, the affected coaches were cleared and the train was allowed to proceed to its destination. Rail traffic on the route also remained affected for four hours.

Railway officials said the cause of the fire is being investigated.

