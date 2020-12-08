3 held for drug peddling in Ludhiana, 6.7-kg opium recovered

chandigarh

Updated: Dec 08, 2020, 23:20 IST

Three men were arrested in two separate case of drug peddling on Tuesday and 6.7-kg opium was recovered from their possession.

In the first case, Jamalpur police arrested two men near Mundian on the basis of a tip-off and recovered 5.2-kg opium from them. The accused have been identified as Jagtar Singh of New Guru Nanak Nagar and Gurdeep Singh of Noorpur Mand village in Machhiwara.

A case has been under Sections 18, 61 and 85 of NDPS Act. The SHO said police are questioning the accused to find out from where they were smuggling the contraband.

In another case, Sadar police arrested Om Parkash of Behraich, Uttar Pradesh, and recovered 1.5 kg opium.

Inspector Jagdev Singh, SHO at Sadar police station, said the accused was arrested from Jhande village on the basis of a tip-off. A case has been registered under Sections 18, 61 and 85 of NDPS Act.