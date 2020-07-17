e-paper
Home / Chandigarh / 3 NCR districts account for 50% active cases in Haryana

3 NCR districts account for 50% active cases in Haryana

Thursday Tally: Faridabad, Gurugram and Sonepat also add 371 fresh infections to state’s patient count, push it to 24,002

chandigarh Updated: Jul 17, 2020 01:21 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
As per a medical bulletin, 518 infected patients recovered on Thursday, taking the total number of recoveries to 18,185.
As per a medical bulletin, 518 infected patients recovered on Thursday, taking the total number of recoveries to 18,185.(Representative picture: Bloomberg)
         

Haryana reported 696 new coronavirus infections on Thursday, taking the cumulative number of positive cases to 24,002.

Three infected patients, two from Panipat and one from Jhajjar, succumbed to the respiratory illness on Thursday, pushing the death toll to 322. The number of active patients on Thursday was 5,495.

About 53% of the new infections reported on Thursday were from the national capital region (NCR) districts of Faridabad (170), Gurugram (142) and Sonepat (59). These three border districts also accounted for 50% of the active infections.

RECOVERIES REACH 18,185

As per a medical bulletin, 518 infected patients recovered on Thursday, taking the total number of recoveries to 18,185.

Interestingly, about 55% of the recoveries on Thursday were registered in Faridabad, Gurugram and Sonepat. The recovery rate on Thursday continued to be over 75% and there was also an improvement in the fatality rate that stood at 1.34%.

The bulletin said there were 84 critically ill patients, including 20 on ventilator support, while 5,411 infected persons had mild symptoms.

Among other districts, Rewari reported 84 new cases followed by Ambala (45), Panipat (36), Palwal (25), Hisar (21), Panchkula and Jhajjar (18 each), Mahendergarh (16), Fatehabad (15), Rohtak (14), Sirsa (9), Kurukshetra and Bhiwani (8 each), Kaithal (5), Jind (2) and Yamunanagar (1).

Karnal, Nuh and Charkhi Dadri did not report any fresh case on Thursday.

