3 wanted contract killers held after chase, encounter in Mohali

Updated: Feb 25, 2020 01:09 IST

A police team from Daman and Diu arrested three wanted contract killers after a chase and encounter in Mohali on Monday.

One of the accused was also injured in the exchange of fire that took place near Mandi Chowk in Phase 11 around 7:30pm.

The three, who are wanted in a double murder case, have been identified as Suresh Patel of Daman, and Salim and Tushar of Uttar Pradesh. Tushar, who suffered a bullet injury, has been admitted to hospital, while the remaining two have been taken into custody.

Police said the accused are members of an interstate gang of contract killers. Named on list of most wanted fugitives, they carried a reward of ₹1 lakh each.

The trio had allegedly shot dead a scrap dealer, Ajay Patel, and his friend Dhiraj Patel, in Daman in April 2018.

The team from Daman and Diu had a tip-off that the trio was in the tricity. They were traced to Sector 48 through their mobile phone location, but they managed to speed away in their Audi car, which had a Gujarat registration number.

The police team chased them in a Toyota Innova, and managed to catch up with them when the Audi got stuck in traffic at the Mandi Chowk light point.

As the accused locked their car from inside, police smashed a window to open it.

“In was during the melee that one of the accused tried to snatch a gun from a cop and a fire was shot. One of the accused sustained injuries,” said Kuldeep Singh Chahal, senior superintendent of police (SSP), Mohali.

It was after this incident that the raiding team contacted the local counterparts and a case was registered against the accused under Section 307 (attempt to murder) of the Indian Penal Code at the Phase 11 police station.