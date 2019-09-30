31 candidates file papers on Day 4 in Hry assembly polls

chandigarh

Updated: Sep 30, 2019 23:27 IST

Thirty-one candidates filed nomination papers from 26 assembly constituencies in Haryana on Monday. Joint chief electoral officer Inder Jeet said one nomination each was filed from Tohana and Ratia, Ganaur and Gohana. He said two nomination papers were filed from Jind and one each from Julana, Thanesar, Nalwa, Hansi and Adampur.

He said in an official release that three nomination papers were filed from Gurugram and one each from Yamunanagar, Sadhaura and Radaur. Three nomination papers were filed from Mahendergarh, Narnaul and Nangal Chaudhry constituencies. Similarly, one nomination each was filed from Naraingarh in Ambala district and Tosham in Bhiwani district.

Two nominations were filed from Bahadurgarh and one from Beri. The poll official said one nomination paper was filed from Rewari and two from Bawal in Rewari district. One nomination each was filed from Faridabad NIT and Ballabhgarh. He said one nomination paper was filed from the Karnal assembly constituency.

First Published: Sep 30, 2019 23:27 IST