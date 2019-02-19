32-year-old woman gangraped in Amritsar village, four booked

Four persons, including one by name, have been booked for allegedly raping a 32-year-old woman at Rajasansi village, 10 kms from the district headquarter, police said on Tuesday.

One of the accused has been identified as Ajmer Singh of Harsha Chhina village while the identity of three others was yet to be ascertained by the police.

The victim is a labourer and is living in the village. Police have booked the accused on the victim’s complaint. She said, “On Monday, at around 7 pm, I was waiting for a bus at Rajasansi bus stop when the accused, in a white car, reached there and forcibly pulled me in the car. They then took me to an abandoned house in the village.”

“They took turns to rape me in the house. After some time, the accused began drinking and left me alone in a room of the house. Somehow, I fled the house,” she added.

She further said that she later on came to know about the name of one of the four accused as Ajmer Singh.

Assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Chainchal Kumari, who is investigating the case, said, “On the complaint of the victim, a case under Section 376-D (gang rape) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) has been registered against the accused at Rajasansi police station.”

The ASI said they have got the victim’s medical examination conducted from Lopoke civil hospital. “We are also examining the footages of closed circuit television (CCTV) installed in the area where the incident took place to ascertain the identity of the other accused,” she said.

“We are conducting raids to arrest the accused,” he said.

First Published: Feb 19, 2019 21:39 IST