37 girls hired by IOCL at Chandigarh Police job fair

The girls include 29 wards of police personnel, five candidates trained under Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojana (PMKVY) and three from economically- weaker sections and victims of crime

chandigarh Updated: Aug 14, 2020 00:02 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Chandigarh Police organised a job fair on Thursday in which 37 girls received appointment letters from Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL). The 37 girls include 29 wards of police personnel, five candidates trained under Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojana (PMKVY) and three from economically- weaker sections and victims of crime.

Initially, a three-day training was conducted for the candidates in July at IT park petrol pump operated by IOCL.

Director general of police (DGP) Sanjay Baniwal congratulated the girls and Sujoy Chaudhary executive director and state head, Punjab state office, IOCL, donated 2,000 Covid safety kits, including masks gloves and sanitisers.

A project started by UT senior superintendent of police (SSP) Nilambari Jagdale, Chandigarh Police have provided 231 jobs to victims of crime, needy people and school drop outs.

In her time as SSP, 980 youth (school dropouts, victims of crime, Juvenile delinquents, families in dire need, drug addicts or youth in high-risk category of becoming drug addicts) of different age groups have been imparted job-related training.

Of this, 765 candidates have been trained till now and 215 are being trained at well- equipped centres at police stations of the city. A fourth centre will be functional soon.

