e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 14, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Chandigarh / 40 booked for not allowing former Golden Temple hazuri ragi’s cremation

40 booked for not allowing former Golden Temple hazuri ragi’s cremation

An FIR was registered against 40 people who did not allow his cremation at the village crematorium

chandigarh Updated: Jun 14, 2020 23:55 IST
Surjit Singh
Surjit Singh
Hindustan Times, Amritsar
Hindustantimes
         

More than two months after the death of former Golden Temple hazuri ragi Padma Shri Bhai Nirmal Singh Khalsa due to Covid-19, Verka police revealed that a first information report (FIR) was registered against 40 people who did not allow his cremation at the village crematorium.

Verka station house officer (SHO) Nishan Singh confirmed that the FIR was registered on April 9 against 40 people on the basis of a complaint sent to Punjab DGP by a Nawanshahr-based social and RTI activist, Parwinder Singh Kitna. They were booked under sections 188, 269, 270 and 186 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and sections of the Disaster Management Act and Epidemic Disease Act.

INQUIRY TO PROBE CAUSE OF DEATH BEGINS

A special investigation team (SIT) was formed to probe the allegations of medical negligence made by the family of Khalsa. The SIT, led by Jalandhar divisional commissioner Raj Kamal Chaudhuri, has started the probe, said Amritsar police commissioner Sukhchain Singh Gill on Sunday. Some doctors, cops and Verka residents were also summoned by the SIT. The probing team will also look into the role of managements of two main crematoriums of the city.

top news
Capital to double tests in two days, treble them in six: Amit Shah
Capital to double tests in two days, treble them in six: Amit Shah
Actor Sushant Singh Rajput, 34, found dead at Mumbai home
Actor Sushant Singh Rajput, 34, found dead at Mumbai home
Delhi’s Covid-19 count jumps to 41,182, capital sees highest spike of 2,224 new cases
Delhi’s Covid-19 count jumps to 41,182, capital sees highest spike of 2,224 new cases
After state, monsoon arrives in city
After state, monsoon arrives in city
Anand Vihar railway station to house Covid isolation coaches, no train service from Monday
Anand Vihar railway station to house Covid isolation coaches, no train service from Monday
The NDA’s false parenthood claim, writes Abhishek Manu Singhvi
The NDA’s false parenthood claim, writes Abhishek Manu Singhvi
Sushant Singh Rajput dies, spoke of ‘fleeting life’ in last Instagram post
Sushant Singh Rajput dies, spoke of ‘fleeting life’ in last Instagram post
Covid update: India’s new treatment protocol; China fresh scare; diabetes link
Covid update: India’s new treatment protocol; China fresh scare; diabetes link
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 State-wise TallyCovid-19Covid-19 casesSushant Singh Rajput death NewsSushant Singh Rajput

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

chandigarh news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In