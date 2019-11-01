41,098 more votes could have given Cong 15 additional seats

chandigarh

Mere 41,098 more votes in different segments could have given the Congress party 15 additional seats in the recent assembly elections, poll data shows.

The Congress that won 31 seats in the recently concluded Haryana assembly polls to emerge as the second largest party in 90-member assembly, could bag just six of 50 seats in 12 districts. It won 25 of the 40 seats up for grabs in the remaining 10 districts. The grand old party ended up 15 short of a clear majority.

The party failed to open its account in six districts — Gurugram (4 seats), Palwal (3), Dadri (2), Kaithal (4), Jind (5) and Fatehabad (3) — having 21 seats. The party won one seat each in six other districts — Bhiwani, Mahendergarh, Rewari, Karnal, Hisar and Faridabad — which have 29 seats.

The Congress won all three seats in Muslim-dominated Nuh district, four out of four in Jhajjar , three of four in Rohtak and four of six in Sonepat districts. Except Nuh, these three districts are considered stronghold of former chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda.

The analysis reveals that the Congress required just 41,098 more votes to set the tide in its favour in 15 segments where it lost by a slender margin. Also, 4,260 additional votes could have given the party five more seats — Kaithal, Ratia (reserved), Rai, Thanesar and Badkhal .

Sunit Mukherjee, assistant professor of mass communication at MDU, said the Congress didn’t show greater intent to fight against the BJP and whatever it got came from the voter. “The Congress leaders only gave their 20 per cent in the elections while the remaining 80 per cent battle was fought by the voters who were facing farm distress, unemployment, irrigation water and power problems. The Congress stepped up efforts in the last week before the voting while the BJP was in election mood for the last five months,” he said.

Pardeep Dabas, a political expert, said former Haryana Congress chief Ashok Tanwar failed to constitute committees at block, district and state levels during his tenure which led to problems for the party.

“Except former CM Hooda, other senior leaders, including Kiran Chaudhary, Kuldeep Bishnoi, Karan Dalal and Randeep Surjewala, failed to inspire supporters in their respective districts, leading to humiliating defeat. Except Deshwali belt and Nuh district, the Congress was not impressive in the polls. The Congress had lost 7- 8 seats by a slim margin and that points to poor booth management. The Congress party lacked a lot in the campaigning on various fronts as compared to BJP and JJP,” he added.

