435 people with China travel history under observation in Haryana

chandigarh Updated: Feb 07, 2020 23:23 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
A total of 435 people with a travel history to China have been put under observation to screen them for Novel Coronavirus in Haryana to date.

A health department communication on Friday said of 435 people, 428 are asymptomatic while seven have been admitted to different hospitals in Gurugram, Hisar, Karnal, Rohtak and Sirsa.

The official communication said till Friday, 16 samples had been sent for testing, of which the results of seven samples came as negative and reports of the remaining samples is awaited. Sample reports of one person each from Fatehabad, Nuh, Rohtak and Sirsa and three people from Rewari are awaited.

District-wise, 60 people are under observation in Ambala, 17 in Bhiwani, six in Faridabad, 10 in Fatehabad, 47 in Gurugram, 33 in Hisar, three in Nuh, 11 in Panchkula, one each in Palwal and Panipat, five in Rewari, 12 in Rohtak, 32 in Sirsa, four in Sonepat and 12 in Yamunanagar.

A senior functionary of the health department said while health talks were being organised at schools and colleges, all department doctors at districts level had also attended a detailed meeting with Indian Medical Association (IMA) in the wake of Novel Coronavirus outbreak in China.

