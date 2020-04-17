456 babies born at Mohali govt hospitals amid curfew

chandigarh

Updated: Apr 17, 2020 21:39 IST

Despite the curfew imposed to prevent the spread of coronavirus pandemic, the government health institutions across the district are providing proper outpatient department (OPD) services along with maternal and child healthcare (MCH) and child immunisation services to the patients.

Civil surgeon Dr Manjit Singh said the district health department is fully committed to provide quality and continuous emergency services along with other essential medical services to the patients in the hour of crisis.

“During the period from March 20 to April 15, a total of 456 births have taken place in mother and child wards at Primary Health Centers (PHC), sub-divisional hospitals (SDH) and district hospital (DH) across Mohali,” he said, adding that out of the total figure, 245 are male while 211 are female babies.

At DH Mohali, as many as 183 children were born while at Derabassi and Kharar SDH, around 103 and 97 babies, respectively, took birth during the lockdown, said Dr Singh.

The civil surgeon said that all pregnant women coming to the hospitals for routine checkup and delivery are being given proper attention. Besides, the staff at the government hospitals ensure that the pregnant women and all other patients requiring immediate care do not suffer due to curfew, he said.

Dr Singh further added that routine immunisation is also being carried out at all the levels of healthcare while ensuring the safety of pregnant women and newborn babies.