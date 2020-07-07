472 smart cameras to keep an eye on traffic, criminals in Karnal

chandigarh

Updated: Jul 07, 2020 01:04 IST

As many as 472 smart surveillance cameras will be installed in Karnal under the smart city project to monitor traffic movement and keep tabs on criminal activities. The infrared cameras will be fixed at 29 spots in the city, including five main chowks on NH-44.

The cameras will be installed under the integrated command and control centre (ICCC) project and the contract has been given to Madras Security Printer Private Limited Company under the automated traffic control system. The work on this project is expected to be completed by the end of November this year.

Nishant Kumar Yadav, deputy commissioner-cum-CEO Karnal smart city project said the project is worth around ₹158 crore, which will also include smart water supply and streetlight system. “These cameras will be linked with the automatic control system at the command centre being set up at the local municipal office,” he added.

He said 42 cameras will be installed on all chowks on NH-44, including 360-degree rotator cameras which would keep a close vigil on activities and movement of people at the sensitive locations of the city.

A red light violation detection system and adaptive traffic control system will be installed at all these locations to regulate traffic. This system will calibrate itself on the basis of the coming traffic and adjust signals accordingly, he added.

The red light violation detection and automatic number plate reader (ANPR) features will be able to distinguish violators from 600 metres.