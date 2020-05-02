e-paper
Home / Chandigarh / 5,000 boxes of illicit liquor seized in Sonepat

5,000 boxes of illicit liquor seized in Sonepat

An official release stated that the estimated value of seized liquor is around ₹3 crore

chandigarh Updated: May 02, 2020 19:04 IST
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
The Haryana police on Saturday claimed to have seized 5,200 boxes of illicit Indian made foreign liquor (IMFL) in Sonepat district when the consignment was being smuggled in trucks amid the lockdown.

Stating that three persons were also arrested in this connection, an official release stated that the estimated value of seized liquor is around ₹3 crore.

The accused have been identified as Manjit Singh of Ajrabar in Patiala district, Balwinder Singh of Mubarkpur in Mohali district and Devender Singh of Derabassi in Punjab. As per investigation, the liquor was being illegally transported from Derabassi to different parts of Delhi.

