5 Covid-19 cases reported from Bapu Dham Colony

chandigarh

Updated: May 24, 2020 16:03 IST

Five positive Covid-19 cases were reported from the Bapu Dham Colony containment zone on Sunday, taking the city’s count to 238 with 56 active cases.

A two-month-old baby girl from Sector-25 was also discharged from the Covid-19 Hospital at the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER), which now has only four active cases.

The new cases include four women, two aged 30, two others aged 23 and 37, and a male aged 18.

As of now, 166 positive cases have been reported from Bapu Dham Colony, which was declared a containment zone over a month ago and accounts for about 70% of the city’s cases.

On Saturday, 115 samples were taken on site over there by health department teams.