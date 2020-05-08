5 held for assault in Chandigarh’s hotspot colony

chandigarh

Updated: May 08, 2020 23:18 IST

Police have arrested five men for assaulting a youth and his brother in Bapu Dham Colony on Wednesday night. The accused — Sanjay, James, Gulu, Mariyapa and Naveen — also hurled empty beer bottles and stones at the house of the complainant, Sunil Nayar, 32.

Police said on Wednesday around 9pm, Nayar heard loud noises outside his house and found the accused throwing stones and bottles at his house. When he objected, they attacked him with stones, leaving him injured on the head, and also assaulted his brother Rakesh. The neighbours called the police, who arrested the five. Nayar was taken to the Manimajra civil hospital where his condition was said to be stable.

A case under Sections 147 (rioting), 149 (every member of unlawful assembly guilty of offence committed in prosecution of common object) and 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) of the Indian Penal Code was registered at the Sector 26 police station against the accused. Police sources said James had to be admitted to the Government Medical College and Hospital, Sector 32, as he was found to be mentally unstable.

Earlier a video of James hurling stones at people in Bapu Dham Colony had gone viral on social media a few days back. The residents alleged that they had approached officials of the police post in the colony, but they had misbehaved with them and refused to take their complaint.