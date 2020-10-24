e-paper
Home / Chandigarh / 5 killed, 8 hurt in Doda, Poonch road mishaps

5 killed, 8 hurt in Doda, Poonch road mishaps

The injured were shifted to Doda district hospital where the condition of some of them is stated to be critical

chandigarh Updated: Oct 24, 2020, 00:20 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times/Jammu
A Trax on its way from Khellani to Hambal veered off the road and plunged into a gorge at Domail in Doda district killing three people including the driver on the spot.
Five people were killed and eight others were injured, in two separate road accidents in Poonch and Doda districts of Jammu and Kashmir on Friday.

A Trax on its way from Khellani to Hambal veered off the road and plunged into a gorge at Domail in Doda district killing three people including the driver on the spot, said Doda SSP Mumtaz Ahmad.

He added that eight people on board were injured.

The deceased have been identified as Tara Mani aka Om Raj, Ishtyaq Ahmed, and driver Mohammad Ayub. Soon after the mishap, locals and police rushed to the spot and launched a rescue operation.

The injured were shifted to Doda district hospital where the condition of some of them is stated to be critical.

“Prima facie it appeared to be a case of negligent driving,” the SSP said.

In another accident, a tanker driver and the conductor were killed when their vehicle skidded off the road and plunged into a deep gorge on Mughal Road near Poshana on Friday morning.

“The deceased have been identified as driver Tarvinder Singh and conductor Mangal Singh,” said Poonch SSP Ramesh Kumar Angral.

