e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 14, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Chandigarh / 5% of Punjab’s active cases: Low population density, multi-pronged strategy help southern Malwa dists curb virus spread

5% of Punjab’s active cases: Low population density, multi-pronged strategy help southern Malwa dists curb virus spread

Officials claim that more than 70% of patients in these districts were those who returned from other states and the rest were their immediate contacts such as family members

chandigarh Updated: Jun 14, 2020 23:44 IST
Parteek Singh Mahal
Parteek Singh Mahal
Hindustan Times, Faridkot
Hindustantimes
         

Even as Covid-19 cases continue to rise in Punjab, seven districts of southern Malwa — Faridkot, Bathinda, Moga, Fazilka, Muktsar, Ferozepur and Mansa — are less affected by the pandemic as only 39 (5.6%) of a total of 717 active cases in the state are from the belt.

Officials claim that more than 70% of patients in these districts were those who returned from other states and the rest were their immediate contacts such as family members.

A relatively less population density, a multi-pronged strategy adopted by the authorities and strict compliance of norms by people helped curb the virus spread, say officials. As per the state health department’s bulletin, only 419 (13.3%) of a total of 3,140 positive cases reported in the state have been reported from the seven districts.

Moreover, 90% (380) of those found positive in these districts have recovered. Only one death was reported in the belt from Ferozepur.

State Covid-19 spokesperson Dr Rajesh Bhaskar said apart from the efforts put by district administrations and the health department, another major reason behind the low spread of virus is less population density as the belt is predominantly rural.

“The number of international travellers visiting these districts was relatively quite low. Amritsar, Jalandhar and Mohali are big cities and a lot of people came back there from high-risk areas, including abroad,” he added.

“Most of the infected patients were with travel history. We put more than 2,000 Nanded-returnees and labourers from other districts in institutional quarantine. Faridkot is among the top districts when it comes to collecting samples per million population,” Faridkot deputy commissioner Kumar Saurabh Raj said.

Fazilka deputy commissioner Arvind Pal Singh Sandhu claimed that a lot of effort and planning went into ensuring that local transmission does not start in the district, which also borders Rajasthan. “More than 90% positive patients came from other states,” he added.

Fazilka senior superintendent of police (SSP) Harjeet Singh said only pass holders and good carriers are allowed to enter the district from Rajasthan. “As cases are increasing in Rajasthan, we are maintaining strict surveillance on the state border by covering 25 small entry points.

top news
Capital to double tests in two days, treble them in six: Amit Shah
Capital to double tests in two days, treble them in six: Amit Shah
Actor Sushant Singh Rajput, 34, found dead at Mumbai home
Actor Sushant Singh Rajput, 34, found dead at Mumbai home
Delhi’s Covid-19 count jumps to 41,182, capital sees highest spike of 2,224 new cases
Delhi’s Covid-19 count jumps to 41,182, capital sees highest spike of 2,224 new cases
After state, monsoon arrives in city
After state, monsoon arrives in city
Anand Vihar railway station to house Covid isolation coaches, no train service from Monday
Anand Vihar railway station to house Covid isolation coaches, no train service from Monday
The NDA’s false parenthood claim, writes Abhishek Manu Singhvi
The NDA’s false parenthood claim, writes Abhishek Manu Singhvi
Sushant Singh Rajput dies, spoke of ‘fleeting life’ in last Instagram post
Sushant Singh Rajput dies, spoke of ‘fleeting life’ in last Instagram post
Covid update: India’s new treatment protocol; China fresh scare; diabetes link
Covid update: India’s new treatment protocol; China fresh scare; diabetes link
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 State-wise TallyCovid-19Covid-19 casesSushant Singh Rajput death NewsSushant Singh Rajput

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

chandigarh news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In