50 years on, Nabha govt school operates from a dharamshala

chandigarh

Updated: Sep 24, 2019 22:58 IST

At a time when the Punjab government is converting government schools into smarts ones,the Government Elementary School, Navi Basti, in Nabha is yet to get its own campus and building.

The school was established 50 years ago and it has been functioning from a dharamshala since its inception.

There are only two rooms and a verandah in the building which accommodates 67 students of five classes.

A piece of Tarpaulin is being used in the verandah to protect students from the direct sunlight and for making space to accommodate more students.

The matter came to fore after a campaign, ‘Mission Education Punjab’,was launched by Dr Ambedkar Employees Federation, Punjab, to find schools in the district which lack adequate facilities.

There are five teachers posted here who take classes at the same time in these congested rooms.There is no space available to serve mid-day meals to students.

A teacher, pleading anonymity, said, “We have to shift benches and chairs into one room everyday to make space for serving mid-day meals to students.We struggle everyday to find space for morning assembly. The situation becomes worse during the festive season when local residents organise functions at the dharamshala.”

“The state government sent us a grant twice for construction of washroom but we had to return it as we don’t have space for it,” the teacher said.

District education officer, Amarjeet Singh said, “I am not aware of the condition of the school. I will ask the block education officer for a report and look into the matter.”

President of the Dr Ambedkar Employees Federation of Punjab, Jatinder Singh Mattu, said, “Such a situation should not exist at a time when the government is converting government schools into smarts ones. This is a violation of the right to education and a harassment of students.”

