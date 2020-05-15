53% Nanded-returnees have recovered in Amritsar

chandigarh

Updated: May 15, 2020 17:16 IST

Around 53% pilgrims, who had tested positive for Covid-19 upon their return from Takht Hazur Sahib in Nanded, Maharashtra, have recovered and have been discharged from hospitals.

On Friday, 44 Covid-19 positive Nanded-returnees were discharged from the Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), Amritsar, and 51 patients from the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC)-run Sri Guru Ram Dass (SGRD) Charitable Hospital.

Civil surgeon Dr Jugal Kishore said, “As per the health department, 609 pilgrims had returned to Amritsar from Nanded. Around 263 pilgrims tested positive for Covid-19 at the Virus Research and Diagnostic Laboratory (VRDL) in GMC Amritsar.”

Around 346 pilgrims, who had tested negative for the disease, have been quarantined in their homes after they finished their 14-day quarantine at government institutions. ( Sameer Sehgal/HT )

RECOVERED PATIENTS HOME QUARANTINED

“Around 346 pilgrims, who had tested negative for the disease, have been quarantined in their homes after they finished their 14-day quarantine at government institutions.”

“Among the 263, 26 Nanded-returnees were discharged from GMCH on May 12 while 19 were discharged on May 13. On Friday, 95 more Nanded-returnees were discharged from hospitals in Amritsar, after they tested negative for Covid-19 in two consecutive RT-PCR tests,” he said.

150 PATIENTS HAVE RECOVERED IN DISTRICT

Around 35,000 RT-PCR tests have been conducted in GMC Amritsar, Patiala and Faridkot. ( Sameer Sehgal/HT )

Of the 301 Covid-19 patients in the district, 150 have recovered from the disease. There have been four fatalities.

Punjab medical education and research minister OP Soni said, “Around 53% Nanded returnees, 140 out of 263, in Amritsar have recovered from Covid-19. The remaining patients are asymptomatic and stable. They tested positive in their re-tests but are likely to recover soon,” said Soni.

“Around 35,000 RT-PCR tests have been conducted in GMC Amritsar, Patiala and Faridkot. As many as 600 tests have been conducted in Amritsar in the last four days and all of them were negative,” said Soni.