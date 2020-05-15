e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 15, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Chandigarh / 53% Nanded-returnees have recovered in Amritsar

53% Nanded-returnees have recovered in Amritsar

As many as 95 patients were discharged on Friday - 44 from GMCH and 51 from Sri Guru Ram Dass Charitable Hospital

chandigarh Updated: May 15, 2020 17:16 IST
Mandeep Kaur Narula
Mandeep Kaur Narula
Hindustan Times/Chandigarh
Nanded pilgrims return home after recovering from the Covid-19 infection at Sri Guru Ram Das Charitable Hospital in Amritsar on Friday.
Nanded pilgrims return home after recovering from the Covid-19 infection at Sri Guru Ram Das Charitable Hospital in Amritsar on Friday. (Sameer Sehgal/HT)
         

Around 53% pilgrims, who had tested positive for Covid-19 upon their return from Takht Hazur Sahib in Nanded, Maharashtra, have recovered and have been discharged from hospitals.

On Friday, 44 Covid-19 positive Nanded-returnees were discharged from the Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), Amritsar, and 51 patients from the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC)-run Sri Guru Ram Dass (SGRD) Charitable Hospital.

Civil surgeon Dr Jugal Kishore said, “As per the health department, 609 pilgrims had returned to Amritsar from Nanded. Around 263 pilgrims tested positive for Covid-19 at the Virus Research and Diagnostic Laboratory (VRDL) in GMC Amritsar.”

Around 346 pilgrims, who had tested negative for the disease, have been quarantined in their homes after they finished their 14-day quarantine at government institutions.
Around 346 pilgrims, who had tested negative for the disease, have been quarantined in their homes after they finished their 14-day quarantine at government institutions. ( Sameer Sehgal/HT )

RECOVERED PATIENTS HOME QUARANTINED

“Around 346 pilgrims, who had tested negative for the disease, have been quarantined in their homes after they finished their 14-day quarantine at government institutions.”

“Among the 263, 26 Nanded-returnees were discharged from GMCH on May 12 while 19 were discharged on May 13. On Friday, 95 more Nanded-returnees were discharged from hospitals in Amritsar, after they tested negative for Covid-19 in two consecutive RT-PCR tests,” he said.

150 PATIENTS HAVE RECOVERED IN DISTRICT

Around 35,000 RT-PCR tests have been conducted in GMC Amritsar, Patiala and Faridkot.
Around 35,000 RT-PCR tests have been conducted in GMC Amritsar, Patiala and Faridkot. ( Sameer Sehgal/HT )

Of the 301 Covid-19 patients in the district, 150 have recovered from the disease. There have been four fatalities.

Punjab medical education and research minister OP Soni said, “Around 53% Nanded returnees, 140 out of 263, in Amritsar have recovered from Covid-19. The remaining patients are asymptomatic and stable. They tested positive in their re-tests but are likely to recover soon,” said Soni.

“Around 35,000 RT-PCR tests have been conducted in GMC Amritsar, Patiala and Faridkot. As many as 600 tests have been conducted in Amritsar in the last four days and all of them were negative,” said Soni.

top news
LIVE: Govt to create facilitative legal framework for farmers, says FM Sitharaman
LIVE: Govt to create facilitative legal framework for farmers, says FM Sitharaman
Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalized farmers: FM
Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalized farmers: FM
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
‘Ban sale of tobacco products, spitting in public’: Harsh Vardhan to states
‘Ban sale of tobacco products, spitting in public’: Harsh Vardhan to states
Kohli, Rohit may remain stranded when India resume training: BCCI official
Kohli, Rohit may remain stranded when India resume training: BCCI official
Eng spinner picks Babar Azam over Virat Kohli, gives reason for his choice
Eng spinner picks Babar Azam over Virat Kohli, gives reason for his choice
Harley-Davidson bikes to now be delivered to your doorstep
Harley-Davidson bikes to now be delivered to your doorstep
‘My child has been crying, please let me go home’: Migrant worker breaks down
‘My child has been crying, please let me go home’: Migrant worker breaks down
trending topics
COVID-19 State TallyCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19Delhi Covid-19

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

chandigarh news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In