Home / Chandigarh / 53-year-old woman dies, Haryana's case count reaches 1,381

53-year-old woman dies, Haryana’s case count reaches 1,381

Faridabad district has recorded seven of the total 18 deaths due to Covid-19

chandigarh Updated: May 28, 2020 01:22 IST
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
With a steep spike of 76 new cases, the Covid-19 count climbed to 1,381 in Haryana on Wednesday. Also, the state recorded its 18th casualty due to the virus with the death of a 53-year old woman in Faridabad.

Senior doctors said she also had chronic renal ailments. Faridabad district has recorded seven of the total 18 deaths due to Covid-19.

Faridabad also reported maximum cases (25) on Wednesday, which included two foreign-returnees (from Afghanistan and Oman), followed by Gurugram (20), Sonepat (11), Palwal (8), Jhajjar (4) Rohtak and Narnaul (3 each) and Karnal and Sirsa (1 each).

The data showed that more than 55% cumulative cases and about 60% active cases were from three districts — Faridabad, Gurugram and Sonepat. Most of the new cases, doctors said, were contacts of already infected persons or those who had been visiting Delhi from Faridabad and Gurugram.

11 TEST POSITIVE IN SONEPAT

The Sonepat cases included two couples, a 20-year-old woman, a 15-year-old girl, a 42-year-old labourer and a 44-year-old woman, who worked at a private factory. Sonepat DC Shyam Lal Punia said the infected patients, except a 28-year-old who is admitted to a Delhi hospital, have been sent to the isolation ward at BPS medical college.

4 FOREIGN-RETURNEES FOUND INFECTED IN JHAJJAR

Four persons, who had returned from aboard, tested positive for the virus in Jhajjar. A 22-year-old man with travel history to Delhi was also found infected in Karnal.

In Kurukshetra too, a 22-year-old labourer was tested positive.

SUDDEN SPURT BRINGS DOWNS RECOVERY RATE

Even though 14 more patients were discharged after their treatment, the recent spurt in new cases brought down the recovery rate of Haryana in the past few days. The rate which had crossed 66% five days ago fell down by 6% on Wednesday.

