532-kg heroin haul: NIA files supplementary chargesheet against narco-terrorist

Updated: May 29, 2020 00:26 IST

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Thursday filed the first supplementary chargesheet against a narco-terrorist, who was among 17 people arrested for their alleged involvement in the 532-kg heroin haul case.

The contraband, which was smuggled from Pakistan in a consignment of rock salt, was seized from the integrated check post (ICP) at the Attari border in June last year.

The chargesheet was filed against Amit Gambhir, alias Bobby, a resident of Amritsar, in the NIA special court at Mohali under various sections of the Indian Penal Code, the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act and the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, a spokesperson of the NIA said in a statement.

Gambhir, who was also known as Babu, Shoe Mallet and King India Amir Sir, was the 17th accused arrested in the case which came to light with the seizure of 532kg of heroin and 52kg of mixed narcotics at the ICP on June 29 last year.

In December last year, the NIA filed chargesheet against 16 accused, including Tariq Ahmad Lone, Jasbir Singh, Nirbhail Singh, Sandeep Kaur, Ajay Gupta, Ranjeet Singh, alias Rana, Iqbal Singh, Farookh Lone, Sahil, Sohaib Noor and Amir Noor and four companies -- Kanishk Enterprises Private Limited, Gupta Fast Forwards, Global Vision Impex, and Aimex General Trading Company.

The official said that the investigation revealed the involvement of an international drug racket based in Pakistan as well as in Afghanistan. The official further said that during investigation it was also found that generation of funds through sale of narcotics smuggled from across the international border was used for funding terrorist activities in Jammu and Kashmir.

On the basis of intelligence by the NIA, kingpin of the racket Ranjit Singh, alias Rana or Cheeta, was arrested along with his father Harbhajan Singh and brother Gagandeep Singh in a joint operation by NIA, Punjab Police and Haryana Police. The NIA took the custody of Ranjit on Thursday.

The court has already granted bail to salt trader Ajay Gupta. The main accused in the case, Gurpinder Singh, 29, who owned Kanishk Enterprises — an import-export firm in Amritsar — died under mysterious circumstances in judicial custody on July 21 last year after which the NIA took over the probe.

According to the customs department, the contraband was to be delivered to Ranjit Rana, kingpin of the racket.