54-year-old who raped Chandigarh girl gets 20-year jail

Updated: Nov 30, 2019 01:44 IST

A 54-year-old Nepal native, who raped a 14-year-old Chandigarh girl in November 2018, was sentenced to 20 years in jail by a local court on Friday.

The court also imposed a fine of ₹2.5 lakh on the convict, Krishna Lamba.

In his complaint to the police on November 4, 2018, the victim’s father, 46, had submitted that he had four children, including two daughters.

He had stated that one of his daughters, a student of Class 9, left home without informing anyone on November 3. On his complaint that someone had lured his daughter after brainwashing her, police had registered a case under Section 363 (kidnapping) of the Indian Penal Code.

Four days later, the police traced the girl to Uttar Pradesh, in the custody of Lamba.

On being rescued, the girl alleged that Lamba took her to a hotel in Kajheri and raped her. During investigation, police found Lamba’s entry in the hotel register, dated November 3.

Therefore, Lamba was arrested and booked under Sections 363 and 376 (3) (rape) of the Indian Penal Code and Section 6 (aggravated penetrative sexual assault) of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.