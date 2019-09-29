e-paper
550th Parkash Purb: Modi to preside over Nov 9 event, says Sukhbir

chandigarh Updated: Sep 29, 2019 00:50 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal on Saturday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi will preside over the function to mark the 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak at Sultanpur Lodhi on November 9.

Addressing a ‘Gurmat Samagam’ as part of the anniversary celebrations at Asansol in West Bengal, Sukhbir said President Ram Nath Kovind will preside over the main event on November 12 while Union home minister Amit Shah and chief ministers of various states will attend the function on November 11.

He said several events will be held in the holy city from November 1 to November 12.

Inviting the devotees from West Bengal to visit Sultanpur Lodhi during the celebrations, the SAD president also urged them to visit Kartarpur Sahib in Pakistan.

He said the Kartarpur corridor will be opened on November 9 and devotees could avail this opportunity to visit the historic shrine there.

First Published: Sep 29, 2019 00:50 IST

