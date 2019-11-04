550th Parkash Purb: Women camping in Sultanpur Lodhi to serve langar to devotees

chandigarh

Updated: Nov 04, 2019 22:12 IST

Women from various parts of Punjab besides states like Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Uttarakhand and Haryana are camping in Sultanpur Lodhi to serve meal at various langars (community kitchens) to lakhs of devotees visiting the town as part of the 550th birth anniversary celebrations of Guru Nanak.

More than 70 large langars are set up here. Also, women from nearby areas are offering sewa (service) from morning till late evening. The langar organisers have arranged transportation service for those coming from nearby villages.

At ‘Bebe Nanaki Langar’, Sandeep Kaur, a resident of Sherpur Sadda village of Kapurthala district, said she along with 10 other women comes at 10am and stays here till evening. “Being from the surrounding area, it is our duty to host the pilgrims in a better way. Secondly, it’s a lifetime opportunity,” she says.

Gurmeet Kaur from Bilaspur town in Uttar Pradesh came with a jatha of 10 women on November 1. “We all belong to Bilaspur. It’s all about devotion to Guru Nanak”, she says.

Veer Kaur, 75, who came with five women from Kashipur town in Uttarakhand, says, “It was like dream come true to attend the celebrations and contribute to the same by performing sewa.”

At another langar, Raj Kaur of Ali Kalan village of Kapurthala district says, “I am part of a group of 40 women who are cleaning utensils so that the devotees have not to wait for long.”

Baba Nidhan Singh ‘Hazur Sahib Wale’, who is running the largest langar in the event, said over 500 hundred women from various districts of Punjab are offering sewa there and are playing a key role in the entire process.