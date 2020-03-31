6 Covid-19 cases, highest in a day, take tricity tally to 21

chandigarh

Updated: Mar 31, 2020 01:10 IST

MOHALI/CHANDIGARH: Six new coronavirus cases —five from Chandigarh and one from Mohali — were reported from the tricity on Monday, taking the tally to 21. This is the highest number of cases reported in a single day since March 18 when the first positive case was detected in the tricity.

UT health authorities said a 40-year-old Sector-30B woman whose son was tested positive on Friday has also contracted the disease. Her 22-year-old son had returned from Dubai on March 11 and was tested positive on Friday.

Similarly, his two friends, both aged 23 and residents of Sector 29A have also tested positive. They were admitted to Government Medical College and Hospital on Saturday.

Also, a NRI couple from Canada too tested positive on Monday at Government Medical College and Hospital Sector 32.

Officials said the couple arrived in Chandigarh on March 13 and developed symptoms on March 26. The couple got hospitalised on March 28. The couple was put in the quarantine list on March 30, suggesting that they have not obeyed the mandatory quarantine period in their home. About 21 residents have been quarantined at their residence in Sector 33A. More than 1000 people are under quarantine in the city now.

UT Health Secretary, Arun Kumar Gupta said they are ascertaining whether the couple obeyed the quarantine rules.

In Mohali, a 65-year-old man from Nayagaon tested positive for the virus, taking the tally of positive cases in the district to seven.

Mohali civil surgeon Dr Manjit Singh said, “The patient is a resident of Dashmesh Nagar of Nayagaon and was admitted to the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER). We have identified around 20 contacts of the patient and samples have been sent for testing. We have sealed the entire Dashmesh Nagar and are trying to ascertain his contacts for screening. The patient has no travel history.”

The health authorities have taken the second sample of a 27-year-old woman, who tested positive for Covid-19, recently. Her first review report had tested negative on Sunday evening.

She is the friend of the first coronavirus patient of the tricity, a 23-year-old woman resident of Sector 21, Chandigarh, who returned from London on March 15 via Amritsar.

The Mohali woman had tested positive on March 21, after she went to pick up her friend from the Amritsar airport.

Epidemiologist Harmandeep Kaur Brar, who is the coordinator for Covid-19 patients in Mohali, said: “The sample of the patient has been taken and if the report is negative again, we will discharge her from hospital.”

She will be the first patient of Covid-19 to be discharged from the civil hospital in Mohali.