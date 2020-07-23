6 deaths, 412 fresh Covid cases in Punjab

chandigarh

Updated: Jul 23, 2020 00:18 IST

Punjab on Wednesday reported six deaths and 412 new coronavirus cases taking the state’s tally to 11,301. The state’s death toll due to the virus reached 269, according to the media bulletin released by the state government.

A 47-year-old woman of Mohalla Karaar Khan in Jalandhar died, while an additional district and sessions judge among 49 persons tested positive for the virus.

Fifty-seven people contracted the infection i Patiala district. Of the fresh cases, 41 are from Patiala, two each from Nabha, and Samana, 1 from Patran and 11 from various villages.

Besides, a 62-year-old resident of Nabha died of Covid-19.

An employee of Punjab director general of police office among seven persons tested positive of virus in SBS Nagar.

A 78-year-old man of Amar Nagar in Kapurthala died of coronavirus in Jalandhar. Besides, five more people contracted the virus.

A 62-year-old Covid-19 patient from Ferozepur district died during treatment on Tuesday night.

In Fazilka, 30 cases were reported on Wednesday. Besides, two cases were reported from Bathinda district

Ludhiana recorded highest single-day spike of 104 positive cases. Besides, 10 people from other district also tested positive in Ludhiana on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, 28 cases were reported in Faridkot, five in Moga, 17 in Sangrur and 36 in Mohali.