e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 28, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Chandigarh / 621 doctors, healthcare workers in Ludhiana contracted Covid while on duty: Report

621 doctors, healthcare workers in Ludhiana contracted Covid while on duty: Report

Among these doctors, 34 worked at government hospitals, while 16 were from private healthcare facilities

chandigarh Updated: Sep 28, 2020 22:14 IST
Mohit Khanna
Mohit Khanna
Hindustan Times, Ludhiana
         

A report released by the Ludhiana health department revealed that 621 healthcare workers have contracted Covid-19 while treating patients so far.

Of the 621 infected healthcare workers, the report mentioned, 50 were doctors.

Among these doctors, 34 worked at government hospitals, while 16 were from private healthcare facilities.

Apart from doctors, 571 infected healthcare workers included nurses, housekeeping staff and class-IV employees.

While 440 such staffers belonged to private hospitals, 131 caregivers worked at government hospitals.

Ludhiana civil surgeon Rajesh Bagga, while praising the doctors and healthcare workers, said, “I have no words to express my gratitude to the doctors and paramedical staff. Initially, some private hospitals were not attending to patients, and it was then the doctors at government healthcare facilities came forward and started offering treatment. We knew a little about the virus then. Several of our doctors got infected and fell ill. But after recovering from the disease, they again joined the duty and started serving the humanity.”

‘Treating a patient in such circumstances ain’t easy’

“Dr Bandeep Singh, Dr Amanpreet Kaur, Dr Anmol Rattan, Dr Varun Bansal and Dr Ankit, the list of doctors is long and I am sorry that I could only name a few. But my heart fills with pride on seeing their dedication and devotion. Treating a patient, while knowing that one could get infected, is not easy,” Dr Bagga added.

The civil surgeon said the list of doctors and paramedical staffers who tested positive for Covid-19 was compiled to find out the reason as to how they contracted the virus.

“There were multiple reasons. Besides working in hospitals, the healthcare workers and doctors had been also visiting the field to collect samples of patients. Despite being attacked and facing hostilities from people who were against offering samples, the doctors and paramedical staff did not deter. If the fresh Covid infections have reached a plateau and are on a decline, the credit should also be given to these heroes,” he added.

As per the civil surgeon, in majority of the cases, it was seen that the healthcare workers caught the infection from their spouses or while eating during a gathering.

top news
Defence ministry clears military purchases worth Rs 2,920 crore, rifles from US among them
Defence ministry clears military purchases worth Rs 2,920 crore, rifles from US among them
Sonia Gandhi urges Congress-ruled states to override Centre’s farm laws
Sonia Gandhi urges Congress-ruled states to override Centre’s farm laws
Top Afghan negotiator in Taliban talks meets Pakistani leadership
Top Afghan negotiator in Taliban talks meets Pakistani leadership
RCB vs MI Live Score: Pandya departs, Mumbai Indians in trouble
RCB vs MI Live Score: Pandya departs, Mumbai Indians in trouble
Chandrababu Naidu told to move out of riverfront Amaravati bungalow, served notice
Chandrababu Naidu told to move out of riverfront Amaravati bungalow, served notice
‘Despotic tendencies seen prominently’: Bengal Guv targets Mamata Banerjee
‘Despotic tendencies seen prominently’: Bengal Guv targets Mamata Banerjee
Journalist associations press for strict action in Chhattisgarh scribe attack case
Journalist associations press for strict action in Chhattisgarh scribe attack case
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesFarm bills protestKshitij PrasadCovid 19 India TallyHappy birthday Ranbir KapoorRCB vs MI Live Score, IPL 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

chandigarh news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In