Home / Chandigarh / 65-year-old woman sets self on fire after altercation with neighbours in Tarn Taran

65-year-old woman sets self on fire after altercation with neighbours in Tarn Taran

The woman, Balbir Kaur, along with her family members, had allegedly encroached upon a part of the street, which led the neighbours to raise the matter with the panchayat.

chandigarh Updated: Jul 27, 2020 23:55 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times/Tarn Taran
Hindustantimes
         

A 65-year-old woman set herself on fire after an altercation with neighbours over the construction of her house in Bhail Dhai Wala village of Goindwal Sahib subdivision, on Monday.

A police team was present at the spot at the time.

The woman, Balbir Kaur, along with her family members, had allegedly encroached upon a part of the street, which led the neighbours to raise the matter with the panchayat.

“Around 4pm, Balbir’s daughter-in-law Kuljit Kaur lodged a complaint with the 112 helpline stating that one Sumit Singh had attacked them,” said Goindwal Sahib station house officer (SHO) Harwinder Singh, adding that a team was immediately dispatched to the spot.

“When the team reached there, they saw a crowd gathered there. After a few minutes, Balbir and her daughter-in-law came out of their house and the former poured petrol over herself and set it alight.”

She was rushed to the hospital, where doctors said she suffered more than 50% burns.

The woman, her daughter-in-law, son Manjit Singh and granddaughter Harman Kaur have been booked under Sections 309 (attempt to commit suicide) and 120-B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

