Home / Chandigarh / 68-year-old woman tests positive for Covid-19 in Punjab’s Zirakpur town

68-year-old woman tests positive for Covid-19 in Punjab’s Zirakpur town

The patient had returned from UP, Mohali district’s Covid-19 count is now 144

chandigarh Updated: Jun 12, 2020 10:42 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times/Mohali
(Representative Image/Reuters )
         

A 68-year-old woman tested positive for the novel coronavirus disease (Covid-19) in Zirakpur on Friday, taking Mohali district’s count to 144.

Mohali civil surgeon Dr Manjit Singh said the woman, a resident of Swastik Vihar, had recently returned from Saharanpur in Uttar Pradesh after visiting with her daughter.

“On June 10, she was admitted to Fortis Hospital in Mohali after she complained of breathlessness,” he said, adding that she will continue to be treated at Fortis Hospital.

He added that all Covid-19 patients admitted to Gian Sagar Medical College and Hospital, Banur, were responding well to the treatment and were stable.

So far, 144 cases have been reported from the district, of which 116 patients have recovered and three have died. There are at present 25 active cases in Mohali.

