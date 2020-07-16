e-paper
Home / Chandigarh / 7 succumb to virus in Haryana, case count mounts to 23,306

7 succumb to virus in Haryana, case count mounts to 23,306

678 Infections: Recovery rate drops to 75.80%; doubling rate constant at 21 days

chandigarh Updated: Jul 16, 2020 00:31 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
A man talking to a medical official at Choti Panchayat Office in Madanpuri, Gurugram, on Wednesday.
A man talking to a medical official at Choti Panchayat Office in Madanpuri, Gurugram, on Wednesday.(PARVEEN KUMAR/HT)
         

Seven patients lost their lives to coronavirus disease (Covid-19) on Wednesday while Haryana recorded 678 new cases, taking the state’s total number of infections to 23,306, said the health bulletin.

As on Wednesday evening, Haryana had 5,320 active cases after 577 patients from 17 districts were discharged/recovered.

Faridabad logged the maximum active cases (1,036), followed by Gurugram (1,020). At 21, Charkhi Dadri reported the least active cases.

While three patients succumbed to the infection in Faridabad district, one each died in Nuh, Panipat, Bhiwani and Gurugram.

So far, there have been 110 fatalities in Gurugram and 104 in Faridabad, while the death toll due to Covid-19 has now risen to 319 (234 men, 85 women) in the state.

As per the bulletin, 17,667 patients have recovered from the disease.

Ever since the pandemic broke out (until Wednesday), the state had tested 4,00,155 people.

The health department said 15,785 tests per million were being conducted in Haryana now. The recovery rate has come down to 75.80%, while the number of days in which cases are doubling is static at 21 days.

Fresh cases were detected in all 22 districts in the last 24 hours with Faridabad reporting the highest figure — 216.

Gurugram saw 82 fresh cases, Sonepat 66, Rohtak 36, Hisar 34, Ambala 33, Fatehabad 31, Palwal 26, Rewari 25, Panchkula 24, Karnal and Nuh 19 each, Kaithal 10, Jhajjar 9, Kurukshetra, Bhiwani and Panipat 8 each, Mahendergarh and Sirsa 7 each, Yamunanagar 4, and Jind and Charkhi Dadri 3 each.

